Deputy shot while responding to domestic incident in Jasper County

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot after responding to a domestic incident.
According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Bees Creek Road near Graham Hall Road early Thursday morning for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, the suspect involved in the domestic began shooting at the deputies.
One deputy was struck by gunfire, according to JCSO. That deputy’s condition is currently unknown.
Bees Creek Road has been shut down near Graham Hall for further investigation. The Sheriff’s Office asks that you avoid the area at this time.
