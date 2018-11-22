End of an era as Sears closes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era here in Savannah, as a past institution has run it’s course, and the term institution is fitting for what was once an icon of the Coastal Empire.
Sears and Roebuck is closing. At one time, it may have been the place to go for all the cool kids. Former Sears employee Nancy Barnwell says it was more than that just the place to be.
“No, the cool kids tried to get a job there,” she said.
Barnwell worked at Sears briefly when she was in school, and she feels lucky to have worked their. Her husband Charles worked there 37 years and it was like a family, everyone knew everyone.
The Henry Street location was the third in Savannah. Before it opened, Sears was located at 217 West Broughton Street from 1939 to 1946. The first location, with it’s elaborate staircase, was on the 300 block of West Broughton Street in the early thirties.
They were all great locations for people and it brought a new world of products to shoppers, especially for those from out in the country.
“Well people in rural areas traveled to Sears, or they ordered from the catalog, and that’s exactly how it began as a mail order. You had fashion, you had jewelry, they had furs, my first furs came from Sears, my only furs came from Sears,” Barnwell said.
Mail order was a huge part of Sears' business, especially when it came to Christmas. Kids used the catalog to pick out what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
A group of former workers got the idea to get together one last time this Monday.
“It’s already sad, we already feel sad, people already I haven’t been in the store lately, but those who have are very sad when they see, it’s happening, and we did not want Sears to ride off in to the sunset and nobody know. And that’s why we got this seed of an idea,” Barnwell said.
What started as a small group of former employees has now grown, and they are inviting anyone who wants to wax nostalgic about Sears to come out to the Oglethorpe Mall location Monday Morning at eleven o’clock.
