Energy assistance for low income homes for some residents

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Low income homeowners can potentially receive energy assistance from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services if they fill out an application before Nov. 25.
Applicants can register online or by phone at 912-721-7910 on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. The officer will not make appointments in-person.
To quality, a family’s annual income must meet certain requirements and they must have the following documents:
- Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless total electric)
- Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)
- Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, etc.)
- Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.
Applicants must also be willing to sign a consent form allowing the state to retrieve enery usage data.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.