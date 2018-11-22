Funding secured for Savannah Harbor Expansion Project

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Republican Congressmen Johnny Isakson, David Perdue, and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter secured more than $52 million for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, which keeps it project on track in 2019.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this additional funding, combined with the President Trump’s original budget request of $49 million, brings the total fiscal year 2019 federal funding for it to roughly $101 million.
The funding will keep the critical economic development project on track.
