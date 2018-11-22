Heightened awareness surrounding recent Richmond Hill car break-ins

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Ninety-five percent of the car break-ins over the last year in Richmond Hill have been from unlocked cars.
Richmond Hill Chief of Police Mitch Shores says this is one of those crimes that goes up as the holidays get closer, and it’s almost completely preventable.
“From sharing information with other agencies, five or six counties around here are having the same issue," Chief Shores said. "The issue is getting people to lock their cars.”
Captain Jason Sakelarios with Richmond Hill Police Department showed WTOC how most car burglaries happen. One of the signs could be seeing your things rummaged through or lying on the ground outside of your car. After watching surveillance video earlier in the year, Chief Shores said they know the criminal’s strategy.
“You can literally see them go car to car and try the handle,” Chief Shores said. The irony of this is when they try the handle if the door is locked, they simply move on to the next car, they don’t do any damage to the car."
When the burglars get lucky and come across an unlocked car, it only takes about 10 seconds for them to search the car and grab your valuables.
“It could be work things like a laptop or maybe a tablet," Chief Shores said. "Sometimes a cellphone or maybe even something as dangerous as a firearm.”
Chief Shores said hitting the lock button will drastically change your chances of this happening to more Richmond Hill residents.
