Police on duty during holiday to ensure safety

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Unfortunately, crime or emergencies do not stop when the holidays come around.
Officer Nathan Waters with the Claxton Police Department is spending his Thanksgiving in his police car this year. He says he’s spent a few holidays behind the wheel of his patrol car, but he isn’t the only one.
Fire, EMS and other emergency personnel are all working on Thanksgiving to keep people safe. The main concern for officers is people traveling on the roads.
Waters says when so many people get on the roads it can become dangerous especially if speed is involved. But speeding isn’t the only thing he sees. He says crime doesn’t stop on a holiday and they always have to be looking out.
“I’ve been doing this for about 15 years and I’ve had to work several Christmas', Thanksgivings so I’m pretty use to it by now. You know, if we can help someone that needs help...everyone don’t have the privilege of having a family and being home so we try to help them. Whatever they are out doing in the community,” says Waters.
