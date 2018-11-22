Proponents of jet fuel tax exemption hope it means lower prices for fliers

Airlines for America is a trade association working on behalf of airlines. In a letter, one of the association’s vice presidents, Sean Williams, told lawmakers that consumers in Georgia would see “an immediate financial benefit...in the form of more flight options, lower fares, and greater opportunity for growth.” As for the potential impact and proof, Williams cited North Carolina which "saw a 4 percent growth in flights in and out of the state the year following the elimination of the state’s jet fuel tax.”