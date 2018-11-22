Proponents of jet fuel tax exemption hope it means lower prices for fliers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Proponents of a new tax break hope cheaper airfare is on the way for folks flying in and out of Savannah.
This month, the state legislature approved Governor Nathan Deal’s executive order to stop collecting sales tax on jet fuel. The move saves airlines millions of dollars which could mean cheaper tickets for you.
The hope is that the suspension of the sales tax will encourage more airlines to use airports like the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. One lawmaker in favor of the exemption hopes the competition leads to lower prices.
Back in 2005, lawmakers enacted the exemption as Delta and other airlines faced serious financial issues. In 2012, lawmakers voted to make the exemption permanent. However, three years later, they repealed the exemption as airlines started becoming more profitable. This year, the governor proposed re-implementing the exemption.
Business is booming at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. More people are choosing to fly from this airport than ever. Despite this – prices are still high.
“You click on the thing that says $600 and before you’re done, it’s $1500,” said flier, Connie Hughes.
With fuel costing about $7 a gallon, the exemption saves airlines almost $2,000 when they fill up a Boeing 737 in Georgia.
“It’s just a matter of time, if you keep things so un-level, that they start looking for somewhere else to go especially when fuel begins to rise again. It’s already on the way up,” said Rep. Ron Stephens, a Republican representing Savannah in the State House.
Those in favor of the tax exemption hope the savings to the airlines are ultimately passed to you, the flier.
“It is a win for everyone. We’re going to increase competition between the carriers,” Stephens said. “Hopefully, we’re going to reduce the rates, especially intra-state rates.”
Many Republican lawmakers tabled the idea when Delta cut ties with the NRA. The move drew sharp criticism from the governor who then issued an executive order suspending the collection of the tax this summer.
In this month’s special session, it was the only other thing lawmakers voted on besides hurricane relief funding. Detractors call it corporate welfare.
“I don’t see it that way at all. I believe it’s going to level the playing field. It’s hopefully going to bring more competition here to Savannah, Augusta, Macon, Columbus, and all the other areas around the state so that we can lower our fares through competition and not through government,” Stephens said.
Airlines for America is a trade association working on behalf of airlines. In a letter, one of the association’s vice presidents, Sean Williams, told lawmakers that consumers in Georgia would see “an immediate financial benefit...in the form of more flight options, lower fares, and greater opportunity for growth.” As for the potential impact and proof, Williams cited North Carolina which "saw a 4 percent growth in flights in and out of the state the year following the elimination of the state’s jet fuel tax.”
“Anything that levels the field in terms of cost or lowers it potentially for a carrier, that’s always a positive thing,” said Lori Lynah, the Director of Marketing and Air Services Development at the airport.
Lynah said the fuel tax is just one of many factors determining the cost of airfare. She said waiving the fee won’t immediately lead to lower ticket prices. However, it could have a ripple effect on the airlines choosing which airports to use and what routes to fly. Ultimately, competition has the biggest impact on ticket prices.
“If you can help them out a little bit, then it might encourage someone else to fly that same route, and then there again, that’s when you get your competition and can see an overall lowering of the fares in a particular route,” Lynah said.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a traveler who wouldn’t fly more with cheaper tickets.
The governor pushed for the exemption because Georgia collected the fourth highest tax among state’s with a hub airport. It lasts through next summer. Lawmakers will have to decide in the next session whether to extend it permanently. Stephens said it would be a big mistake to not do so.
