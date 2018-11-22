Saturday, Nov. 24, named Small Business Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thursday, Savannah city leaders came together with representatives from the Small Business Chamber of Commerce and UGA’s Small Business Development Center to announce the city’s proclamation naming Nov. 24, 2018 Small Business Saturday in Savannah.
It’s also a national initiative which began in 2010 and was backed by a Senate resolution starting in 2011.
Shop Small Savannah will have a tent in Ellis Square with information on participating businesses, coupons, shopping bags, and trolley rides by Old Savannah Tours tailored to small business shoppers.
The first three hours of parking in any city-owned parking garage will be free. For more information, click here.
