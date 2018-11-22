Savannah Police confirm 9-year-old killed in accidental shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one child dead early on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block East 35th Street near Ogeechee Road. Police say 9-year-old Gabriel Early was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
Everyone involved in the incident was present when officers arrived. An investigation has revealed that it was an accidental shooting by an adult relative. The relative has not been arrested. A Grand Jury will hear this case at a later date.
