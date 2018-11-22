Simulated heart attack drill keeps St. Joseph’s Chest Pain Center staff sharp

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This week, we got a unique look at how one local hospital makes sure that in your moment of need, in a life or death situation, they know exactly what to do … and fast.
We followed staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital to see how their Chest Pain Center operates in a simulated critical situation.
When you’re having cardiac problems, time equals muscle, specifically that of your heart.
A recent drill at St. Joseph’s aimed to make sure that if you’re in a potentially deadly situation, that you get the help you need as quickly as possible.
“Everyone in this emergency room is well trained in what to do," said Joey Robertson, the Resource Coordinator for Nursing Services at St. Joseph’s.
To make sure they stay sharp, St. Joseph’s Chest Pain Center staff conduct drills.
And even though it’s not a real emergency, they treat it like one.
Dr. Michael Babcock, Medical Director for the Chest Pain Center at St. Joseph’s said, “Time is muscle. We know the quicker we open up the blood vessel to the heart, the more muscle we can save and the better the patient will do.”
This recent drill brought in a patient suffering from a ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI, heart attack the way from Wayne Memorial by helicopter.
From the patient’s living room to Cath Lab at the hospital, the clock starts ticking.
Robertson said, “This is one of the major things that we do here, and I think that we have it fine-tuned pretty well here.”
The window to get the patient to where they need to go is 120 minutes. Anything more and the heart muscle could suffer critical irreparable damage.
“We know, all the trials have shown, the sooner we can open up that blood vessel, the more heart tissue we can save," Dr. Babcock said.
There’s one point the doctors and nurses really want to drive home: If you think you have a problem, do not try to get to the hospital yourself.
“This field activation will start in your living room. We know that if we can activate our team quickly, even in the middle of the night our team can be here in as little as thirty minutes. The team is here as the patient arrives so that there is no delay in the patient care. But the critical piece is calling 911," said Babcock.
This isn’t only about staying sharp, it also maintains accreditation for the Chest Pain Center. They strive for even less time if a patient is being transported locally, 90 minutes.
The team completed this recent drill, with a goal of 120 minutes or less, in 65 minutes.
