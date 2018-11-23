American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'

American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'
In this October 2018 photo, American adventurer John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, in Cape Town, South Africa, days before he left for in a remote Indian island of North Sentinel Island, where he was killed. Chau, who kayaked to the remote island populated by a tribe known for shooting at outsiders with bows and arrows, has been killed, police said Wednesday, Nov. 21. Officials said they were working with anthropologists to recover the body. (AP Photo/Sarah Prince) (Sarah Prince)
By ASHOK SHARMA | November 23, 2018 at 3:43 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 3:43 AM
FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2005 file photo, clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American's visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)
FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2005 file photo, clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American's visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File) (AP)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The young American, paddling his kayak toward the remote Indian island whose people who have long resisted the outside world, believed God was helping him dodge the authorities.

John Allen Chau wrote in notes left with fishermen that "God sheltered me and camouflaged me against the coast guard and the navy." Days later, Chau was killed on North Sentinel Island, which is monitored by Indian ships to ensure outsiders don't intrude.

Police say Chau knew the Sentinelese resisted all contact by outsiders, firing arrows and spears at passing helicopters and killing fishermen who drift onto their shoreline. His notes were reported Thursday in Indian newspapers and confirmed by police.

Police are trying to figure how to recover Chau's body, since even Indian officials have no contact with the islanders.