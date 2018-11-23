Annual TMT Farms light display opens Thursday night

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - One Bulloch County family uses Thanksgiving to kick off a Christmas tradition of helping others.
The annual lights display at TMT Farms starts Thursday night, and it looks amazing as always. The Thompson family decorates more than a mile or roads and paths on their farm to draw nearly 100,000 visitors and it helps so many in need.
They use light displays, blowups, and even a small western town to draw visitors to their farm. They don’t charge admission but gladly take canned food, toys, or donations to help provide for needy families in Bulloch County. They’re able to distribute to dozens and dozens of families to have food during what can be a tough season.
The lights will be up every night through the Christmas season. Click here for directions to TMT Farms.
