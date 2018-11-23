Benedictine’s Harris wins 2018 Finocchiaro Award

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - In football, versatility makes you valuable.
In the case of Benedictine’s Jakeen Harris, it makes him the best in Chatham County.
The Cadet senior was named the 2018 Michael Finocchiaro Memorial Award receipient Thursday, given to the top high school football player in Chatham County. Harris was selected by Chatham County coaches and members of the media.
Harris has done it all for BC, and on both sides of the ball. The NC State commit has 16 touchdowns on offense, plus 75 tackles and seven takeaways on defense.
He is the 11th Cadet all-time to win the Finocchiaro Award.
Islands' Kalen Deloach was second in the award voting. Savannah Christian’s Dylan McMahon came in third.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.