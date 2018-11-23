Black Friday: Coastal Flooding, Breezy Wind & Showers

An offshore storm system is causing breezy winds, high coastal tides and a chance of showers today.
The tide is forecast to cause coastal flooding between 6 and 8 a.m. Highway 80 travel may be impacted around the 7 o’clock hour. Another evening high tide has the potential to cause more coastal flooding.
This morning, temperatures are in the 40s with a breeze. It feels even chillier. Clouds are increasing, and eventually, offshore moisture builds inland and our chance of showers increases.
The greatest chance of rain arrives tonight, into Saturday morning. Warmer, slightly drier weather takes-hold Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures peak in the 70s both days.
A strong cold front sweeps through early next work-week, bringing much chillier conditions back to the first alert forecast.
