Black Friday shoppers search for the best deals

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. People started waiting in lines for the Black Friday sales even before Thanksgiving.
“For me, it’s a tradition. I’ve always gone black Friday shopping with my mom and stuff," said Stacey Whitt, who is visiting from California.
For many people, whether you are from California or from right here in Savannah, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.
“It’s a big fun tradition that me and my family engage in every year, so really just being able to spend the time together. We have matching shirts, you know, that sort of thing. It’s just a good family time to spend together as well,” Krystal Keith said.
For others who are visiting the city of Savannah, they say they aren’t worried about getting the best deal this year.
“I’m not a black Friday person," said Jane von Kaenel. "I mean, I’m wearing black, but no. There’s too much charm here in Savannah, and I mean real charm.”
“We are doing more looking than shopping. It’s just fun walking up and down the street seeing the people and looking in and out of shops. It’s just fun,” Jim Olson said.
Whether you were shopping downtown or at the outlets, there was most likely a line of some sort. Shoppers say it wasn’t as bad this year as they have seen in years past.
“Honestly, the traffic hasn’t been too terrible, yet. We haven’t been here that long...probably just a couple of hours, but so far, we haven’t had any trouble getting to anywhere,” Keith said.
“The crowds are beautiful. They aren’t too excessive. Everyone is happy out here. We are having a great time. All the merchants have been very friendly to us,” David Courville said.
Some business owners say they think the crowds are down because of online shopping.
“You can stay at home and get your stuff delivered to your door. It does hurt us some,” said owner of On Time Fashions, Joe Dabit.
