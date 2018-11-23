Citrus crop growing in Southeast Georgia

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - We all know Georgia as “The Peace State,” but a different fruit crop continues to find a home here.
If you see a tree full of citrus, your first thought might be “Florida,” but one grove in Bulloch County is not only surviving, but thriving. Franklin’s Citrus Farm says their fifth crop of Satsumas will be their biggest yet. They now have more than 5,000 trees, from Satsumas - a cousin to Mandarin oranges - to kisses and grapefruits.
“People are becoming more aware of the citrus industry in Georgia, but it still comes as a big surprise for a lot of people,” said Bill Renz, Franklin’s Citrus Farm.
They planted their first trees a decade ago. They weren’t sure what this season would hold after snow and freezing temperatures at the beginning of this year.
“It was an unbelievable sight to see. We didn’t know how it would pan out. The Satsumas and kisses prevailed.”
A late freeze last season cut back their yields to 16,000 pounds or so. This harvest promises much more.
“This year, we’re hoping to see 60-70,000 pounds.”
They’re expanding with shipments to stores as far north as Philadelphia and Boston while their local business gets bigger, too.
In addition to their roadside stand and local specialty shops, they’re expanding their mail order and website business. Anything to keep up with demand.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.