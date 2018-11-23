City of Savannah reschedules tree lighting to Saturday due to potential wet weather

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah rescheduled its annual Christmas Tree lightning ceremony to Saturday, Nov. 24, due to the potential for rain on Friday afternoon.
The holiday season was previously slated to kick off in Savannah Friday on Broughton Street.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. Live performers will help celebrate the countdown to the tree lighting. Karen Guinn with the Savannah Downtown Business Association says that part of town will keep the same festive spirit despite city budget cuts.
“We all know that the city was under some budget constraints and some things had to get cut, and unfortunately, the holiday decor package was one of those things that didn’t make it, so we caught wind of it, and the city was very transparent with us, so we were able to rally the troops together to make sure we didn’t skip the holiday season or the holiday cheer this year," Guinn said.
After the ceremony, the Savannah Harbor Foundations Boat Parade of Lights will be held at 6:30 p.m. at The Westin on Hutchinson Island.
Bull Street between Congress and Broughton Streets is closed until Jan. 3 because of the holiday tree.
