Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-23-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Low pressure will move over the area tonight into early Saturday. A cold front will push through Saturday afternoon followed by high pressure for Sunday. Another stronger cold front pushes through Monday with much colder air following. Cloudy cool and breezy today with highs 56-64. Northeast winds will gust to 30mph pushing tides above astronomical values. Minor coastal flooding is possible around evening high tides(6-10pm). There is a 40% chance for showers and a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out along the coast. Scattered showers continue tonight with daybreak lows 50-59. Saturday will start cloudy with any showers ending near daybreak. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy with highs 67-72. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.