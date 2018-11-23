Family of James Pastures reacts to guilty verdict

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - In the coming weeks, four convicted killers will find out how many years they’ll spend in prison. A Chatham County jury convicted the men in the shooting deaths of Rebecca Foley in 2013 and James Pastures in 2015 on Sunday.
The family of Pastures wants his convicted killers to spend the rest of their lives in prison - with no chance to get out. They say the conviction is a step in the healing process for them. Pastures was gunned down on East 51st Street in January of 2015.
"That’s the first time in my life I ever cried, when my son got killed,” said Joseph Pastures, James’ father.
Prosecutors said Pastures was killed to cover up another crime. They said he was driving the night Rebecca Foley died in a botched robbery in January of 2013. Pastures' mother said James had no idea the men planned to rob and shoot her. Had he known, she says he wouldn’t have been there.
The state believes Shacqeal Sanders and Henry Speaks killed Pastures because he was talking to police. The jury convicted them on malice and felony murder charges.
“We have a hole in our heart that can never be filled again and a piece of our family chain is broken,” said his mother, Michelle. “It can never link again and that’s really most devastating - that he was killed for something he didn’t do.”
Pastures' parents described their family as close-knit. Joseph Pastures saw his son about an hour and a half before the shooting. The next time they saw him, his lifeless body was laying in the street. They look forward to sentencing.
“I know he can’t walk out of the grave, so I know they can’t walk out of prison,” said Joseph. “Life without the possibility of parole because my son won’t walk out of the grave and they can’t walk out of prison.”
“The hardest thing is missing him, going to sleep at night, seeing the images of him laying there knowing that you cannot go to him,” said his mother. “The pain is like a toothache that never goes away. It just aches and aches and aches all day and all night.”
The jury convicted two of the three men in Foley’s murder on murder charges. The third man was only convicted on a weapons and gang charge. They tried the cases together due to the connection with Pastures.
The sentencing date for all five has not been set.
