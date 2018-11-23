Windy Black Friday with scattered showers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There will be some cloud cover overnight, but showers will not move onshore until around sunrise. Morning lows will fall to about 40 degrees inland with lows close to 50 along the coast. If you are Black Friday shopping, make sure to dress warm and bring an umbrella if you are going to be closer to the coast! There is a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for coastal Georgia with gusts up to 40 miles per hours possible. There is also a Coastal Flood Watch until 10 a.m. The high tide could bring water onto Highway 80 to and from Tybee Island two hour before and after high tide at 7:38 a.m.
The potential for isolated showers persists into the mid afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Rain coverage increases late Friday into the overnight hours of Saturday. If you need to be on the roads, plan to add a few minutes to your drive. Rain moves out for most of us by the mid morning hours of Saturday. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will be great weather-wise to drive back home with highs near 70 both afternoons. Cooler air returns midweek with lows in the upper 30s likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.