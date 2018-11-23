Windy Black Friday with scattered showers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There will be some cloud cover overnight, but showers will not move onshore until around sunrise. Morning lows will fall to about 40 degrees inland with lows close to 50 along the coast. If you are Black Friday shopping, make sure to dress warm and bring an umbrella if you are going to be closer to the coast! There is a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for coastal Georgia with gusts up to 40 miles per hours possible. There is also a Coastal Flood Watch until 10 a.m. The high tide could bring water onto Highway 80 to and from Tybee Island two hour before and after high tide at 7:38 a.m.