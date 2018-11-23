WTOC kicks off Toys for Tots donation drive

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Once again, WTOC is partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Program to make sure no child goes without this holiday.
Right now, WTOC is accepting your new, unwrapped toy donations.
Last year, there were toys filling up every hallway in the WTOC building, and the goal is to do that exact same thing again this year.
Toys for Tots organizers say you can drop off any type of gift. No matter how big or small, it will go to an area family and child in need.
WTOC will be accepting donations Friday, Nov. 23 until Friday, Dec. 14 in the front lobby of the WTOC-TV news station, located at 1511 Chatham Center S Drive in Savannah.
The Toys for Tots drive is a great cause to get behind and a great way to give back during the holiday season.
