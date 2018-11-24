City of Savannah considers combining community centers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah City leaders are considering the future of two west side community centers.
The Hudson Hill Community Center and the Clarence Blue Grant Center both need upgrades, and the city is now considering combining them.
“We’ve got to do something with Hudson Hill,” said City Manager Rob Hernandez.
That’s something everyone involved in the saga of finding funding for a new Hudson Hill Community Center can agree on.
“I’ve been thinking about this from the day it happened,” agrees District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.
Since finding out a 2013 council vote meant the neighborhood missed out on a million SPLOST dollars to expand the center and a shifting foundation cracked walls and closed it, Johnson says the city’s been searching for a solution.
“What we’re trying to determine now is really the viability of that building and in my estimation, it doesn’t look good to be able to repair this building," Johnson said. "It appears like we would have to do something else in the near future.”
“We had budgeted $2 million for replacement of the Grant Center," Hernandez said. "I can’t do anything with $2 million for the Grant Center. What we would like to do - we’ve been having discussions with staff - is look at the possibility of combining those facilities.”
Ronald Williams is the West Savannah Community Organization president and while he doesn’t want one building for both neighborhoods, he is ok with some change.
“All of these are different communities and to combine them together doesn’t make sense,” said Williams.
It's takes 20 minutes to walk from one community center to the other, according to google maps, but Williams says many of the kids using the Grant Center now actually live in Hudson Hill.
Williams thinks moving the Grant Center into the Hudson Hill neighborhood makes sense, as long as something stays in his community.
“We could tear that down and put a basketball court there or something and name it after Puff Grant, Blue Grant’s son," Williams suggested. "It would be nice to honor his name in some kind thing in West Savannah.”
As the city moves forward, Johnson says leaders won’t make a decisin without talking to community members first.
If the city combines the centers and builds one new facility, Hernandez says it will cost at least $8 million.
WTOC has reached out to the president of the Hudson Hill neighborhood association to weigh in, but we have not heard back.
Back in 2015, there were rumors that the city was considering moving the Clarence Blue Grant Center.
They reached out to his son, anti-gun violence activist Shawntray “Puff” Grant, who was shot and killed in June, to host a news conference advocating against it.
He said he felt his father’s dream of a safe place to educate kids was “going down the drain.”
Alderman Van Johnson said a new Grant Center location was “extremely premature.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.