High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 23

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are now in the Elite Eight of the G.H.S.A. playoffs. It’s a place many of our teams are familiar with, including Calvary, Savannah Christian, and Benedictine. Here are the scores from Friday night’s games.
- Cedar Grove 55 vs. Benedictine 0
- Fellowship 14 vs. Savannah Christian 35
- Calvary 19 vs. Athens Academy 25
- Jenkins 12 vs. Calhoun 24
- May River 2 vs. Dillion 38
- Wade Hampton 35 at Hanahan 6
- Monroe Area 7 vs. Pierce County 24
