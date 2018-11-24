High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 23

November 23, 2018 at 10:37 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 10:50 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are now in the Elite Eight of the G.H.S.A. playoffs. It’s a place many of our teams are familiar with, including Calvary, Savannah Christian, and Benedictine. Here are the scores from Friday night’s games.

  • Cedar Grove 55 vs. Benedictine 0
  • Fellowship 14 vs. Savannah Christian 35
  • Calvary 19 vs. Athens Academy 25
  • Jenkins 12 vs. Calhoun 24
  • May River 2 vs. Dillion 38
  • Wade Hampton 35 at Hanahan 6
  • Monroe Area 7 vs. Pierce County 24

