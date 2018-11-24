Outgoing Michigan governor pushing for Great Lakes pipeline

FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder hopes to use the final weeks of his tenure to lock in a deal allowing construction of a hotly debated oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes - a plan his successor opposes but may be powerless to stop. The Republican and his team are working on several fronts to seal an agreement with Canadian oil transport giant Enbridge for replacing the underwater segment of its Line 5, which carries oil and natural gas liquids between Wisconsin and Ontario and traverses northern Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio)