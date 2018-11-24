Richmond Hill gearing up for 23rd Annual Christmas Parade

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - People are pushing the turkey away as we speak and gearing up for Santa to come to town. The City of Richmond Hill will celebrate the start of December with their 23rd Annual Christmas Parade.
Dec. 1 is just a little over a week away and it’s also when Santa will visit Richmond Hill. The city is already making preps to control traffic the day of the parade. City officials say the parade route is close to one mile. Groups and floats will line up and stage at the elementary schools near Cherry Street, then make their way down ford avenue pass city hall on Richard Davis Drive and end at J.F. Gregory Park.
“There will be 4-5,000 spectators and there will be 4-500 people in the parade. Floats range from many of the churches civic organizations, shriners,” said Russ Carpenter, Richmond Hill Mayor.
Richmond Hill Police Department says drivers should expect delays on Highway 144 or Ford Avenue from at least 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.. City officials tell WTOC why this parade is so special to them.
“As a mayor, I’m into Christmas anyway, so it doesn’t take a whole lot to get us excited around here, and it’s kind of a tradition as well," Mayor Carpenter said.
“Just to spend more time with the kids. Everyone likes the police when they are handing out candy, so I plan to take full advantage of that," said Chief Mitch Shores, Richmond Hill PD.
The 23rd annual Richmond Hill Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m.. Along with Santa making his grand appearance, there will be a special performance by the 3rd ID band from Fort Stewart.
There’s still time to get involved. Reach out to the city of Richmond Hill for more information.
