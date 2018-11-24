Shots fired in Savannah bar

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police have two people in custody after someone shot a gun inside a City Market bar Saturday.
Savannah Police say a man fired shots inside Tree House, which is located at the corner of West St. Julian Street and Jefferson Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the bullets didn’t hit anyone, but people who ran from the bar have minor injuries.
The department hasn’t released the names of those in custody or their charges.
