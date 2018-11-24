Showers increase overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Damp and cool weather continues late this evening with more moisture moving in from the south. Temperatures are in the 40s north of I-16 and west of I-95, otherwise most of us will remain in the 50s overnight. Pockets of heavier rain are possible tonight into Saturday morning along with patchy fog, but showers will begin to disperse mid morning. A lingering shower or two will still be possible around lunching on Saturday, otherwise we will begin to dry out with highs near 70 degrees.