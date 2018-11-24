Showers increase overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Damp and cool weather continues late this evening with more moisture moving in from the south. Temperatures are in the 40s north of I-16 and west of I-95, otherwise most of us will remain in the 50s overnight. Pockets of heavier rain are possible tonight into Saturday morning along with patchy fog, but showers will begin to disperse mid morning. A lingering shower or two will still be possible around lunching on Saturday, otherwise we will begin to dry out with highs near 70 degrees.
After Saturday morning, driving conditions will improve across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire for folks heading home after Thanksgiving. There could be some patchy fog Sunday morning, but the day will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.
A front sweeps across the area on Monday, bringing with it a slight chance for showers during the morning. Highs will stall make it to the mid 60s on Monday, but cooler air will be noticeable Tuesday morning when lows bottom out near 40 degrees.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
