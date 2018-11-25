Beaufort County Man found dead

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - A deceased man was discovered off Bailey road in Beaufort County early Sunday morning with apparent gunshot wounds.
Authorities identified the man as 28-year-old Nathaniel Scott Jr of the Beaufort area. According to authorities, there was a large gathering at the time of the shooting and the body was discovered a short time later.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office has secured the area and is currently investigating. An autopsy is to be performed at the Medical university of South Carolina Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward.
