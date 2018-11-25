City of Savannah celebrates holidays with tree lighting and boat parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The huge Christmas tree on Broughton Street is now fully lit after Saturday’s tree lighting event. It was originally scheduled for Friday nightbut was postponed due to poor weather. On Saturday, the rain held off so people could come out and enjoy the event.
Store owners and people from near and far gathered on Broughton Street tonight for the annual Christmas tree lighting.
“Savannah is about great things," said Lowell Kravitz, the owner of Levy Jewelers. "We’ve had a lot of fortune and a lot of success and a lot of success the past year and we are just here to celebrate them and be appreciative of all of them and thankful.”
Before the City of Savannah lit the tree, performers took to the stage to entertain the crowd. Following the event, just a few streets over, the Westins Annual Boat Parade of Lights lit up the Savannah River.
“I just think it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season by getting yourself in the mood," said Amy Estey and Allison Crouch. "We did Black Friday shopping after Thanksgiving and now coming out here tonight. Have some cocktails, see the lights, see the boats.”
“It’s been about 18 years since this event has been going on and as you can see behind me it is a hoot and a half," said David Moses, the President of the Savannah Harbor Foundation. "We raise about 10 thousand dollars for Greenbriar Children’s center through this event not to mention all the good will and holiday spirit.”
Tickets were sold to watch the parade from the Westin’s side of the river and the proceeds went to the Green Briar Children’s Center. Boat captains also brought in toys for the children.
“Greenbriar what they do is phenomenal and whatever we can do to give back we will continue to do that," Moses said. "And anything you can do during the holiday season to make someone’s Christmas a little bit better its worth it.”
The event started in 2001 and has been a crowd favorite says Moses.
“We have about 25 hundred people over on the Westin side of the river and everyone is raising money for that Greenbriar Children’s center I mentioned earlier. But we also have about 5 or 6 thousand people over on the River Street side celebrating too. It is one of my favorite events during the holiday season and assuredly all of the thousands of people here would agree.”
