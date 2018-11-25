Clean, Old Fashioned Beat Down: Dawgs dominate Tech

ATHENS, GA (WTOC) - Saturday was an incredibly fun day for the Georgia Bulldogs and a miserable one for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Dawgs dominated their in-state arch rivals 45-21 in a game that wasn’t that close.
“It’s just old school, backyard football. We had some guys embrace that challenge.” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They played well and executed well.”
“They’re a good team, and we played horribly,” Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson said. “Put the two together, and that’s what you get. You get your butt kicked.”
Several Georgia players spent the final minutes of the game holding whiteboards with hand-written “We Run This State” messages. There was very little argument from anyone with their statement.
The Dawgs scored points on all six first half possessions, and added a touchdown on their first possession of the second half to take a 45-7 lead with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
“You look at the talent we have on this offense, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t score on every drive," says Georgia QB Jake Fromm. "Right now, we’re really clicking. I think we kind of understand what we can do and what we can’t do. Right now, we’re just doing it really well.”
As well as the Dawgs' offense played, the Georgia defense completely shut down Tech’s triple option attack. The Jackets' top-ranked rushing offense mustered only 128 yards on 46 carries.
“I think [Georgia Tech QB] TaQuon Marshall had 33 yards,” said linebacker Jonathan Ledbetter, who led the team with nine tackles. “I think that speaks for itself. I don’t have to say much more than that. That was our most complete game that we’ve played this season. I’ll give you that.”
Georgia Tech wide receiver Brad Stewart caught a late touchdown pass to cut it to 45-21. The former Benedictine Cadet standout had two catches for 54 yards and the score in his final game in this series.
The Dawgs improve to 11-1 on the season and will play #1 Alabama in the SEC Championship next weekend in Atlanta. Georgia Tech falls to 7-5 and now awaits their bowl game selection.
