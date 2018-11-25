Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 11-25-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Patchy morning fog then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs 62-68. Tides remain above astronomical values and could reach 9.6’ at Fort Pulaski. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect through 12pm. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers developing after midnight, lows 59-65. Monday will see a morning showers then afternoon clearing, highs in the upper 60s. Clear and colder Monday night with lows in the upper 30s. High pressure dominates this week and we’ll see mainly dry and cool conditions through Friday. Our next rain chance returns for the weekend.