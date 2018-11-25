Fog likely Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly dry and mild this evening for the many events across the coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Grab a light jacket to keep warm! Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s inland and upper 40s along the coast with patchy fog early Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry with highs near 70 degrees, great travel weather for folks heading home from Thanksgiving.
Monday morning starts out warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60 along with our next chance of rain. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will move in from the west to the east, arriving in the morning and departing by evening.
Cooler air filters in behind this front with upper 30s to lower 30s Tuesday morning with highs only near 60 degrees. Inland frost is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with dry weather for the middle of the week.
We will be keeping an eye on another system that will approach the area on Friday and additional rain chances this coming weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
