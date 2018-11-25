Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks missing teen

LIBERTY CO, GA (WTOC) -Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a teenage girl that went missing on Friday.
Eva Holmes is 5′6″ and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her home around 4:30 p.m. weaing a black jacket with fur on the collar, blue jeans, grey Jordan’s and a black book bag with a design from the Disney movie Frozen.
Anyone with any information on Eva’s whereabouts should contact Detective Michael Kent at 912-391-1500 or the Liberty County non-emergency number 912-368-3911.
