One dead in Beaufort County shooting

SHELDON, SC (WTOC) - One man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in Sheldon, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Bailey Road, and they found the victim in the woods. They’re waiting to notify the victim’s family before identifying him.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened during a large gathering, and deputies are asking anyone who attended or knows who’s responsible to call (843) 524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Investigators are expected to be in the area throughout the day interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.
