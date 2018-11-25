Wet Monday Morning Commute

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Despite the clouds we will remain dry late this afternoon into the evening hours with temperatures in the 50s. Showers move in from the west overnight with rain likely during our Monday morning commute. It will be a mild and wet start to the day with temperatures in the 60s, but rain moves out by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
Much drier air moves in behind the rain with mid 30s and possible frosty conditions inland and upper 30s along the coast. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid 50s with Possible freezing temperatures inland on Wednesday morning. Drier and cooler weather persists through the work week with anther system bringing a chance of rain this coming weekend, late Saturday into Sunday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.