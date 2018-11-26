Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann

Donaldson was the AL MVP with Toronto in 2015 but has struggled since. He had a hip injury in 2016, was slowed by a strained right calf in 2017 and by shoulder inflammation and a calf strain this year. A three-time All-Star who turns 32 next month, Donaldson hit .246 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games this year for Toronto and Cleveland, which acquired him on Aug. 31.