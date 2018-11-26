Chatham Co. Board of Assessors vice-chair arrested on drug charges

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The vice-chair of the Chatham County Board of Assessors was arrested in the early morning hours Monday after drugs were found in a vehicle he was in.
Vice-Chairman Tommy Boondry has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, drug-related objects, open container and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Boondry was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of Burroughs and West 37th Street.
The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Ursula Hallman-Godbee, has also been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, drug-related objects and for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
We are working to learn more details and will provide an update as soon as possible.
