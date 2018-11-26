Consider This: Broughton Street Tree Lighting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It may have a been a day late due to weather, and more than a few dollars short due to budget cuts by the City of Savannah, but, as the saying goes, the show must go on, and it did last Saturday as the City of Savannah lit up its Christmas Tree on the corner of Bull and Broughton Streets.
Thousands gathered to be entertained and to watch the giants tree light up Savannah downtown.
The tree is more than just a symbol of the holiday season, it also sheds light on what makes our community so special. So special in fact, that it draws millions upon millions on visitors every year, which in turn pumps millions upon millions of dollars into the city’s coffers.
Earlier this year, as the City of Savannah had to make some tough, but necessary fiscal decisions, one of the cuts was the funding for the tree. Not wanting to spend the season in the dark, both the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association stepped up and rallied its members to come up with the needed funds to keep this tradition alive.
Consider this: Our local businesses did their part, now its time to do ours. As you make your holiday gift buying decisions, make sure one of the first decisions you make is to buy local.
It is those small businesses that are the heartbeat of our local economies and we must do all that we can to support them.
The Christmas spirit is ringing true downtown and we need to make sure we pay forward that community spirit which makes our home so special.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.