Damp Monday Morning Commute, Cooler Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Scattered light rain is moving in from the west as a warm front approaches the area. Temperatures will warm overnight from the 50s to lower 60s at daybreak. Showers will be likely during the morning commute. With the damp roads, it would be a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work in the morning.
Coastal Flooding Potential: Monday morning's high tide of 9.3' will be just above the Minor Flood Stage near Fort Pulaski. Water could make it on to Highway 80 between 8 a.m. and noon. A Coastal Flood Advisory is likely.
After a mild and damp start to the day, we will dry out during the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon commute and 50s during the evening.
Much drier air moves in behind the rain with mid 30s and possible frosty conditions inland and upper 30s along the coast Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid 50s with possible freezing temperatures inland on Wednesday morning. Drier and cooler weather persists through the work week with anther system bringing a chance of rain this coming weekend, late Saturday into Sunday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.