Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-26-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front pushes through this afternoon. High pressure builds in tonight through Friday. Our next rain chance will be Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a shower. Temps will reach near 70 but quickly fall all day. Tonight will be mostly clear, breezy and much colder, lows 34-40 with feels like temps near 30. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and cool, highs 52-58. Clear and cold Tuesday night, lows 30-35. FREEZE WATCH in effect for many. Sunny and chilly Wednesday, highs in the mid 50s. Cold again Wednesday night with temps near freezing. We begin to warm up Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Sun and clouds Friday with highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and possible storms Saturday and Sunday.