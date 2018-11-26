District one Alderman holds town hall meeting on zoning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah District 1 Alderman Van Johnson is holding a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss NewZo.
NewZo is also known as “new zoning”. Its an update to the city’s zoning ordinance that manages urban growth and champions the comprehensive development plan.
That meeting will be held tonight from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Savannah Civic Center.
“This is an opportunity for us as we try to redo and update our zoning ordinance to give the public an opportunity to see what happening particularly in the first district,” remarked Alderman Johnson on Sunday.
He says it also gives people an opportunity to see how land and property is used around the rest of the city of Savannah.
“Generally, we want to protect neighborhoods.," Johnson said. "We want to make sure that neighborhoods don’t have to fear commercial intrusion and there are some neighborhoods that have to fear that more than others.”
He says they want to make sure that any business they allow into the area are actually beneficial and complementary to residents and area won’t take away from it.
“You don’t know what you don’t know.," Johnson said. "We want people to know. We want them to understand. Come and see where your neighborhood is. See where your house is. Where you live, where you rent.”
