Early voting underway for Georgia runoff elections

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Early voting starts Monday, Nov. 26 for the runoff elections in Georgia.
The early voting period will last until Friday, Nov. 30. The runoff election day is Tuesday, Dec. 4.
One of the biggest statewide runoff races is for the position of Secretary of State.
Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow are locked in a tight race to see who will replace Robyn Crittenden has secretary of state. Crittenden was appointed by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal to fill the remaining term of governor-elect Brian Kemp.
