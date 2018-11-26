Nissan's Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal

FILE - In this July 17, 2014 file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn answers questions from journalists during a press conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo. A trailblazer and visionary in the auto industry, Carlos Ghosn is also a highflyer prone to excesses that may have helped bring on his surprise downfall as head of the world’s best-selling auto group. Ghosn was arrested last week in Japan for allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds at Nissan Motor Co. It was a stunning reversal for the industry icon. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (Eugene Hoshiko)
November 26, 2018 at 2:46 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 2:53 AM

PARIS (AP) — A trailblazer and visionary in the auto industry, Carlos Ghosn is also a highflyer prone to excesses that may have contributed to his surprise downfall as head of the world's leading auto group.

Ghosn was arrested last week in Japan for allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds at Nissan Motor Co. It was a stunning reversal for the industry icon.

Ghosn turned around France's Renault SA and then Japan's Nissan Motor Co., eventually linking them in an alliance with Mitsubishi Motor Corp. in their top-selling venture.

But while renowned as an industry cost cutter, he spent lavishly on himself. Prosecutors say he is suspected of underreporting his income by $44 million over five years.

The Mitsubishi Motors board was meeting Monday to consider whether to dismiss him as chairman.

FILE - In this May 24, 2015, file photo, chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan Carlos Ghosn, center, arrives prior to the start of the Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack. A trailblazer and visionary in the auto industry, Carlos Ghosn is also a highflyer prone to excesses that may have helped bring on his surprise downfall as head of the world’s best-selling auto group. Ghosn was arrested last week in Japan for allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds at Nissan Motor Co. It was a stunning reversal for the industry icon. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
People visit a showroom at the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The board of Mitsubishi Motors is meeting Monday to decide whether to oust Carlos Ghosn as chairman at the Japanese automaker, which is allied with Renault-Nissan.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People walk past the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The board of Mitsubishi Motors is meeting Monday to decide whether to oust Carlos Ghosn as chairman at the Japanese automaker, which is allied with Renault-Nissan. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People walk past the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The board of Mitsubishi Motors is meeting Monday to decide whether to oust Carlos Ghosn as chairman at the Japanese automaker, which is allied with Renault-Nissan. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn, left, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko pose for photographers after their joint press conference at the Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The board of Mitsubishi Motors is meeting Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, to decide whether to oust Carlos Ghosn as chairman at the Japanese automaker, which is allied with Renault-Nissan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
