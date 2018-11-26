PACCI Italian Restaurant host of ‘Miracle on Bay Street’ cocktail fundraiser

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - PACCI Italian Kitchen + Bar has been chosen as Savannah’s only location for the “miracle pop-up” concept this holiday season.
Starting Friday, Nov. 23 and running through the month of December, PACCI’s will be extremely festive all for a good cause. Miracle on Bay Street offers unique holiday-themed cocktails with proceeds benefitting several local organizations.
Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 10 percent of all sales from the Miracle cocktail menu will go to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
On Tuesday, Nov. 27, every toy donated as part of WTOC’s Toys for Tots drive will earn a complimentary cocktail.
There is also an Ugly Sweater Contest scheduled in the month of December. More scheduled themes will be posted on PACCI’s social media accounts. You can view their Facebook page by click here.
