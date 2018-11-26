Unsafe at home: Women more likely to be killed by family, partners, study says

(RNN) - Across the globe, women are more frequently killed by people they know, according to a report released Sunday.
About six women every hour are killed by family and intimate partners, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in its report.
Of the 87,000 women intentionally killed last year, about 50,000 or about 58 percent, were killed by family members or someone with whom they had an intimate relationship, the report said.
“While the vast majority of homicide victims are men, women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes. They are also the most likely to be killed by intimate partners and family,” said Yury Fedotov, executive director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.
Globally, women and girls are much more likely to be killed by family members and partners than men are. Eighty-two percent of the victims in those cases are female. Only one out of five homicides involve family members or intimate partners.
In addition, the percentage of women killed by people they know seems to be on the rise. About 47 percent of the women killed in 2012 were killed by intimate partners or family members.
Though most of the women killed last year were from Asia, women in Africa were more likely to be killed - at a rate of 3.1 out of 100,000, as compared to about 1.6 per 100,000 women in the Americas.
In the U.S., more than half of female homicide victims - 55.3 percent - died at the hands of a current or former intimate partner between 2003 and 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The statistics were based on sampling data from 18 states that participated in the CDC’s National Violent Death Reporting System during that time.
One in 10 homicide victims had experienced violence in the month before their deaths.
In a recent mass shooting, Tamara O’Neal, a emergency room doctor, was among three shot and killed at Mercy Hospital on Nov. 19. The gunman had a relationship with O’Neal.
The organization studied the gender-related killing of women and girls across the globe to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
In connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. activists are observing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children with events around the world - from Sunday until Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day.
If your life is in immediate peril, call 911 or other state and local law enforcement officials.
Other important numbers for those at risk:
- 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) Advocates are also available to chat 24/7.
- 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- 1-866-331-9474
- 1-866-331-8453 (TTY)
- 1-855-4-Victim (855-484-2846)
