Wet Monday Morning, COLD Weather Ahead

Wet weather may slow your morning drive, ahead of a strong cold front.
Scattered showers, and a thunderstorm or two, are likely through mid-morning. Wettest conditions are expected to remain south of Interstate 16 and rain is forecast to taper-off from west, to east, after 11 a.m. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s.
By mid-afternoon, sunshine is forecast to increase inland; heading towards the coast. The immediate coastline may remain a bit cloudy through sunset, before clearing takes over. This evening temperatures are forecast to be quite chilly; 50s after sunset and 40s by 9 or 10 p.m.
Tuesday morning temperatures dip into the 30s, with a breeze. The wind chill temperature (what it actually feels like) may dip into the 20s Tuesday morning! You’ll need a winter coat.
High temperatures only re-bound into the 50s and lower 60s.
A widespread light freeze remains likely Wednesday morning. Gardeners should protect sensitive vegetation tonight and Tuesday night.
