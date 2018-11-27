Bryan County Commission holds workshop for 2019 budget

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Bryan County commissioners held a public workshop Tuesday to go over their 2019 proposed budget. Last year’s total budget for Bryan County was around $35 million. This year’s is closer to $48 million.
The biggest talking point of the budget is the fire fee and solid waste fee - both increasing the second year in a row.
“The fee increase would probably work out to be about $68 a year for each resident of the unincorporated area, and of course, fees pay specifically the unincorporated services like fire," said County Manager, Ben Taylor.
The fire fee went up 12 percent last year. Now, it’s going up 24 percent with a total of $200 per household. Only unincorporated areas of Bryan County pay the fire fee and solid waste fee because they are the only ones using these services.
“So we’ve always got to keep a balance that there is no tax in equity between the incorporated and unincorporated areas. This is one of those adjustments we’ve got to make this year.”
What this increase would pay for is six more firefighters for the north end of the county and more vehicles for Bryan County Emergency Services. County officials attribute the bigger operating budget with the constant growth in Bryan County.
“County budgets are always kinda tight. We are trying to keep the mileage rate down, so one of the things when you have rapid growth, expenses come first and then the cash flow kind of lags behind," said John Rauback, Bryan County Finance Director.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.