Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-27-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Cold, dry air remains over the area through Friday morning. Our next rain chance returns Saturday through Tuesday. Today will be sunny, breezy and chilly with highs 50-56. West winds at 15-20mph will make it feel colder. Tonight will be clear and very cold with lows 29-34. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect so make sure to take care of the pets, plants and pipes. Winds will be 10-15mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. This will make it feel like 20-27. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and chilly again, highs 50-53. Clear and very cold again Wednesday night with lows in the low 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low 40s. Milder Friday with highs in the low 70s. Much warmer for the weekend but we’ll keep a chance for showers into next week.