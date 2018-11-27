2 defendants linked to white supremacist gang granted bond

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Two of the 40 defendants linked to the notorious white supremacist street gang “Ghost Face Gangsters” have been granted bond.
In a Bulloch County courtroom on Monday, the federal government agreed to release two of the defendants on a $10,000 bond with the requirement they undergo substance abuse treatment.
More than 30 of the defendants were detained without a hearing. Some asked for more time to prepare for bond hearings. Those will be held Thursday morning.
The 40 were indicted as part of Operation Vanilla Gorilla, an operation to dig out drug trafficking and firearms possession throughout eastern Georgia and beyond.
