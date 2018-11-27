Freezing Cold Weather Returns

A clearing sky and much colder temperatures are in the first alert forecast!
A few high clouds dot the sky this morning, as colder air filters into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Many folks are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland; upper 30s along I-95 and lower 40s at the beach. Patchy frost is likely where temps are chillier than 40°.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the 40s by 9 a.m. and are forecast to be in the lower 50s at noon. A breeze adds to the “chill factor” today. Dress warmly and in layers!
Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s, under just a couple clouds, between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for nearly the entire area, away from the coast, tonight. Thursday morning low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember to protect plants, keep pets warm and just on folks that may not have adequate heating or use a space heater. Pipes should be fine during this cold snap, but wrapping your pipes never hurts and is part of properly winterizing your home,
A gradual moderating trend begins Thursday afternoon; giving way to a warmer weekend with a chance of rain.
Stay warm,
Cutter